Operation Warp Speed for Jobs? U.S. Chamber looks to address worker shortage
Jun. 15, 2021 5:16 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Statistic: Job openings soared to a record 9.3M in April as the economy reopened, according to the latest JOLTS report, but 3.5M Americans are still on weekly unemployment benefits.
- Go figure... While the numbers sound somewhat contradictory, they mean the U.S. is experiencing high unemployment at the same time as a labor shortage. While there are many reasons for the hiring scarcity such as shifting employment choices, Republicans have mainly pointed to programs like enhanced unemployment benefits, while Democrats have flagged items like childcare responsibilities, lingering COVID-19 worries and the need to raise wages.
- "Look, this is the biggest economic challenge of our time," U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark declared. "I went to Rehoboth [Delaware] over the weekend, took my teenager to the beach. And the number of restaurants, the number of small businesses that have restricted their hours, that aren't serving lunch, or aren't open at all because of the workforce shortage is tragic."
- Making moves: As a result, Clark is launching an initiative to address the worker shortage called Operation Warp Speed for Jobs. It will advocate for "federal and state policy changes that will help train more Americans for in-demand jobs, remove barriers to work, and double the number of visas available for legal immigrants." The U.S. Chamber Foundation is also expanding its "most impactful employer-led workforce and job training programs and launching new efforts to connect employers to undiscovered talent."