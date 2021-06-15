Radware and Involta team up to deploy DDos protection service

Jun. 15, 2021 6:26 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)RDWRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Involta entered into partnership to deploy Radware's DDoS Protection Service to vital organizations nationwide.
  • Under the partnership, Radware’s DDoS Protection Service recently ranked as a leader in DDoS protection by Forrester Research, will expand Involta’s existing robust suite of security offerings and its ability to meet rigorous security requirements across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and beyond.
  • Further, Radware’s mitigation service will be sold under the award-winning Involta brand, which provides enterprise-grade DDoS protection.
  • Pursuant to the partnership and through extensive training from Radware, Involta is well-positioned as a trusted advisor on this next-generation security service.
