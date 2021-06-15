Blucora raises Q2 and FY21 EPS guidance ahead of investor day
Jun. 15, 2021 6:27 AM ETBlucora, Inc. (BCOR)BCORBy: SA News Team
- Ahead of its investor day event, Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) raised its Q2 Non-GAAP EPS guidance to $1.12-1.21 from prior guidance of $0.94 - $1.11 vs. consensus of $0.98 and revenues of $250-254.5 million from prior guidance of $$238 - $249 million vs. $243.61 million estimates.
- For FY21, the Company sees Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50-1.70 from prior guidance of $1.34 - $1.60 vs. a consensus of $1.45 and revenues of $855.0-876.0 million from prior guidance of $844M - $867.5M vs. $855.86 million estimates.
- Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and CEO: “The last two weeks of the tax season, which are always pivotal for our tax software segment, came in much stronger than we anticipated. This led the Company to increase its second quarter 2021 and full year outlook.” Walters continued, “We are extremely pleased with the Company’s ability to deliver strong performance while managing through the complexity associated with another extended tax season.”
- Shares +6.5% YTD.
- Blucora is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
- Press Release