Canadian National, Kansas City Southern submit final documents with regulator
Jun. 15, 2021
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) said the companies submitted final documents requested by the Surface Transportation Board in support of approval for a voting trust.
- The documents include opinions of financial advisors, debt commitment letters and other paperwork, according to a statement.
- “The Board should expeditiously approve the CN voting trust," Kansas City Southern CFO Michael W. Upchurch said in a statement. "It is the same as the already approved CP trust. It has the same trustee."
