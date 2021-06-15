Rare synchronized stock selling puts short-term returns in doubt, BofA says: At the Open

Wall Street Mixed Following Drop In World Markets
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) managed a gain for last week, moving into record territory after bumping up against resistance for a while.
  • S&P futures (SPX) are ticking up slightly this morning, with Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) doing a little better as yields dip (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT).
  • Much will depend on the Fed's two-day meeting, which starts today. But even with the S&P and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) gaining last week, flow trends indicated some nervousness about holding stocks.
  • BofA Securities says its clients were net sellers of U.S. equities last week, -$4.1B, the largest net sales in more than two months and the 11th-largest since tallies started in 2008.
  • But even more concerning for the near term is that retail investors, institutional investors and hedge funds all sold.
  • "Synchronized selling by all three groups is rare (less than 30% of the time), and we’ve noted that subsequent one-month returns tend to be muted following weeks where all three client groups sell (+0.03% on avg)," BofA strategists led by Jill Carey Hall write in a note today. "The last time all three groups were sellers was in mid-February, after which the S&P 500 declined by 2% the following week."

  • Clients were net sellers in nine of the 11 S&P sectors, with only Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) seeing inflows.
  • With rates dropping last week, Real Estate stocks tend to offer another alternative for yield. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures gained nearly 2%.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) had record weekly outflows. Looking at sales as a percentage of sector market cap, Healthcare had the second-largest outflows ever, while Info Tech was the 31st largest.
  • But retail, institutional and hedge funds all sold XLK.
  • Single stocks saw net sales for the fourth week in a row, but investors extended the buying streak in ETFs to six weeks.
  • With the reflation trade stumbling as the 10-year yield dipped below 1.5%, "inflation/cyclical beneficiaries (Industrials, Energy, and Fins ETFs) saw the largest outflows while bond-proxy (Real Estate and Staples) and high equity duration Cons. Disc. saw the largest ETF inflows," BofA said.
  • Check out the top stocks that hold pricing power as reflation trade beneficiaries see weakness.

