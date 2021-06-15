GasLog Partners unveils new charter agreements with Total, Shell

Jun. 15, 2021

  • GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) +2.3% pre-market after announcing two new time charter agreements with major energy producers.
  • A one-year time charter for the GasLog Sydney is agreed with Total (NYSE:TOT) beginning this week, and an eight-month time charter for the Solaris with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will start upon the conclusion of its initial multi-year charter with Shell late next month.
  • GasLog Partners has been making "solid progress" following the "painful decision" to reduce its distribution, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
