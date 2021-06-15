Alliance Data May credit card delinquency dips, charge offs inch marginally higher

Jun. 15, 2021 7:54 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (ADS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) Card Services segment's reported delinquency rate of 3.2% as of May 31, 2021 compared to 4.8% in the same period a year ago.
  • For May 31, 2021 ended, net charge-off rate of 5.2% inches higher from 5.1% for the five months ended May 31, 2021.
  • Average receivables dropped 4% for the month ended May 31, 2021 compared to 11% drop for five months ended May 31, 2021.
  • Previously: Alliance Data credit card delinquency, charge-offs continue to improve in April
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.