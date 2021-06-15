Alliance Data May credit card delinquency dips, charge offs inch marginally higher
Jun. 15, 2021 7:54 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (ADS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) Card Services segment's reported delinquency rate of 3.2% as of May 31, 2021 compared to 4.8% in the same period a year ago.
- For May 31, 2021 ended, net charge-off rate of 5.2% inches higher from 5.1% for the five months ended May 31, 2021.
- Average receivables dropped 4% for the month ended May 31, 2021 compared to 11% drop for five months ended May 31, 2021.
