Monster Beverage viewed positively by Evercore ISI in front of annual meeting

Jun. 15, 2021 8:01 AM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Monster Beverage Display III
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) holds its annual shareholders meeting today.
  • Evercore ISI is looking for color from the company on gross margin trends and the competitive dynamics in the U.S.
  • The firm has an Outperform rating on Monster and continues to believe that MNST is the "best open-ended growth story" in beverages the beverage sector.
  • Analyst Robert Ottenstein and team point to Monster's healthy growth in the U.S. and substantial international runway boosted by the firm’s alignment with the Coca-Cola System.
  • "We see U.S. growth accelerating this year, driven by strong consumer spending, the booming housing market, and potential infrastructure spending, as the Monster brand over-indexes to construction workers. Our base case remains that MNST does not take a list price increase in the U.S. this year, although the firm has other levers, such as reducing promo allowances, to achieve higher net pricing and improved margin trends in 4Q."
  • Red Bull and Monster Beverage both dazzled in the recent update from Nielsen on sales trends.
