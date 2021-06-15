Salarius initiates new clinical trial to study seclidemstat in hematologic cancers
Jun. 15, 2021 8:08 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: SA News Team
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) announces the initiation of a clinical trial to investigate seclidemstat, a novel lysine specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor, as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.
- The trial will be an open label, dose-finding, dose-expansion study to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the safety and tolerability of seclidemstat when used in combination with azacytidine as a treatment for Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML).
- MDS and CMML are blood cancers that can progress into a deadly form of leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
- The dose-escalation stage of the Phase 1/2 trial will enroll patients aged 18 and older with MDS or CMML.
- The trial was initiated because of "compelling preclinical data" in which seclidemstat demonstrated anti-proliferative activity across hematologic cancers and synergy when used in combination with azacytidine, the company said.
- Shares up nearly 1% premarket.
- Salarius had presents key findings from clinical research involving seclidemstat at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held June 4-8.