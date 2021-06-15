Salarius initiates new clinical trial to study seclidemstat in hematologic cancers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) announces the initiation of a clinical trial to investigate seclidemstat, a novel lysine specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor, as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.
  • The trial will be an open label, dose-finding, dose-expansion study to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the safety and tolerability of seclidemstat when used in combination with azacytidine as a treatment for Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML).
  • MDS and CMML are blood cancers that can progress into a deadly form of leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
  • The dose-escalation stage of the Phase 1/2 trial will enroll patients aged 18 and older with MDS or CMML.
  • The trial was initiated because of "compelling preclinical data" in which seclidemstat demonstrated anti-proliferative activity across hematologic cancers and synergy when used in combination with azacytidine, the company said.
  • Shares up nearly 1% premarket.
  • Salarius had presents key findings from clinical research involving seclidemstat at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held June 4-8.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.