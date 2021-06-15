NRx Pharma stock gains 11% on positive data from Zyesami expanded access protocol
Jun. 15, 2021 8:10 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), RLFTFRLFTF, NRXPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor10 Comments
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) jumps 11% premarket after announcing positive data from its Zyesami (Aviptadil) Expanded Access Protocol (EAP).
- 65% of patients receiving Zyesami and maximal intensive care were alive at 28 days.
- Survival was higher in those treated with high flow nasal cannula than with mechanical ventilation (76% vs. 54%).
- Results from EAP are congruent with the randomized control Phase 2b/3 Zyesami trial in critical COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure.
- The EAP data are being provided to the FDA as "real world data", in support of the findings from the Zyesami phase 2b/3 trial.
- NeuroRx has a commercial agreement with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCQB:RLFTF) for the commercialization of ZYESAMI globally.
- In May, NeuroRx started trading on Nasdaq as NRx Pharmaceuticals following the completion of its business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.