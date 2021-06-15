Jaguar Land Rover tests hydrogen vehicle as it looks to the future
Jun. 15, 2021 8:13 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)TTMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Land Rover says it is working on the prototype of a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle based off the Land Rover Defender model. The automaker plans to begin testing of the concept later this year with a focus on fuel consumption and off-road capabilities.
- The Project Zeus project being run by JLR is partially funded by the U.K.-backed Advanced Propulsion Center.
- Jaguar expects hydrogen to play a role in the future powertrain mix.
- Jaguar on hydrogen: "Hydrogen-powered FCEVs provide high energy density and rapid refuelling, and minimal loss of range in low temperatures, making the technology ideal for larger, longer-range vehicles, or those operated in hot or cold environments."
- Related: BMW plans to introduce a limited series hydrogen fuel cell model SUV next year.
- Jaguar parent Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) is up 0.10% in premarket trading. Shares are up more than 90% YTD.