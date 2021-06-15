Copper sinks to seven-week low as buoyant market turns gloomy

  • Copper miners slide into the red in pre-market trading after prices for the metal slip to a seven-week low, with a stronger dollar, increased supply and subdued global demand weighing on its outlook.
  • London benchmark copper (HG1:COM) recently -3.9% at $9,580/ton and have tumbled more than 8% since touching a record high of $10,747.50 on May 10.
  • Decliners among industrial metal mining stocks include FCX -2.8%, SCCO -1.8%, AA -1.5%, TECK -1.2%, HBM -1.2%.
  • According to Reuters, the selloff started overnight as Chinese traders came back from a long weekend, accelerating after prices fell below the 50-day moving average $9,781/ton.
  • Analysts believe China plans to release state reserves of nonferrous metals copper, aluminum and zinc in a program set to last until the end of 2021.
  • In a bullish take on the copper market, Freeport McMoRan CEO Richard Adkerson recently said the metal's scarcity would outweigh Chinese efforts to hold down prices.
