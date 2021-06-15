New Turtle Beach products called 'differentiated and compelling' by Oppenheimer
Jun. 15, 2021 8:21 AM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer thinks the new products unveiled yesterday by Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) at E3 are "differentiated and compelling" compared to competing products on the market.
- Turtle Beach introduced a $60 Xbox Series X/S controller (Recon Controller) and a $350 flight control system (VelocityOne Flight).
- Analyst Ari Wald and team say they now have higher confidence in the company's ability to significantly grow its non-headset products. The firm boosts its FY22 estimates and hikes the price target to $45 from $40. The average Wall Street price target on HEAR is $39.67.
- Shares of Turtle Beach are up 0.21% after yesterday's announcement on the new products after the market close.