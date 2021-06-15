New Turtle Beach products called 'differentiated and compelling' by Oppenheimer

Jun. 15, 2021 8:21 AM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

an asian chinese mid adult playing video games at home alone at night in darkness with headset and game controller sitting on sofa lying down
chee gin tan/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer thinks the new products unveiled yesterday by Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) at E3 are "differentiated and compelling" compared to competing products on the market.
  • Turtle Beach introduced a $60 Xbox Series X/S controller (Recon Controller) and a $350 flight control system (VelocityOne Flight).
  • Analyst Ari Wald and team say they now have higher confidence in the company's ability to significantly grow its non-headset products. The firm boosts its FY22 estimates and hikes the price target to $45 from $40. The average Wall Street price target on HEAR is $39.67.
  • Shares of Turtle Beach are up 0.21% after yesterday's announcement on the new products after the market close.
