Uxin stock +15% on financing agreements of up to $315M

Jun. 15, 2021 8:23 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) rallies in pre-market session after announcing definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital; both investors have agreed to invest a total of up to $315M in the Company.
  • Simultaneously, Uxin has agreed with its convertible notes holders to convert their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of $69M into Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
  • Over ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the convertible notes holders will agree not to sell their shares in Uxin in the next nine months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.