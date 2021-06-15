Uxin stock +15% on financing agreements of up to $315M
Jun. 15, 2021 8:23 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) rallies in pre-market session after announcing definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital; both investors have agreed to invest a total of up to $315M in the Company.
- Simultaneously, Uxin has agreed with its convertible notes holders to convert their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of $69M into Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
- Over ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the convertible notes holders will agree not to sell their shares in Uxin in the next nine months.