PharmaTher files FDA pre-IND meeting request and briefing package for KETABET to treat depression

  • PharmaTher Holdings (OTCQB:PHRRF) has filed a pre-Investigational New Drug (“pre-IND”) meeting request and complete pre-IND briefing package with the U.S. FDA to support the clinical development of KETABET to treat depression.
  • KETABET has been shown in research to enhance the antidepressant effect while having the potential to reduce the known negative side effects of ketamine, the company said.
  • The company also said that KETABET has the potential to receive FDA approval under the 505((b))(2) regulatory pathway and Fast Track designation by the FDA for treatment in patients with major depressive disorder.
  • More than 300M people suffer from major depressive disorder and 100M people are resistant to available treatments worldwide.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.