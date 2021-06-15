PharmaTher files FDA pre-IND meeting request and briefing package for KETABET to treat depression
Jun. 15, 2021 8:25 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)PHRRFBy: SA News Team
- PharmaTher Holdings (OTCQB:PHRRF) has filed a pre-Investigational New Drug (“pre-IND”) meeting request and complete pre-IND briefing package with the U.S. FDA to support the clinical development of KETABET to treat depression.
- KETABET has been shown in research to enhance the antidepressant effect while having the potential to reduce the known negative side effects of ketamine, the company said.
- The company also said that KETABET has the potential to receive FDA approval under the 505((b))(2) regulatory pathway and Fast Track designation by the FDA for treatment in patients with major depressive disorder.
- More than 300M people suffer from major depressive disorder and 100M people are resistant to available treatments worldwide.