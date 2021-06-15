Enlivex issued European patent covering therapeutic compositions of Allocetra immunotherapy

  • Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) announces that the European Patent Office has issued European patent No. 3,258,943 covering Allocetra, the company’s immunotherapy product candidate.
  • The patent is expected to provide added intellectual property protection for therapeutic compositions of Allocetra and CAR-T immunotherapies for inhibition or reduction ofcytokine storms associated with CAR-T therapies for cancer.
  • Allocetra is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state.
  • Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
  • Allocetra was issued a new patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, earlier this month.
