EDAP's subsidiary names medTech industry veteran Ryan Rhodes as CEO

Jun. 15, 2021 8:33 AM ETEDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)EDAPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • EDAP Technomed, the US subsidiary of EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) has appointed medical technology industry veteran Ryan Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer to drive EDAP’s US expansion focus.
  • Mr. Rhodes, most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at MMI S.P.A., the leader in the development of robotic technology for operative microsurgery.
  • "Ryan will lead our U.S. organization at a pivotal time as recent reimbursement coverage, key reference centers, and growing clinical evidence help position EDAP to become a widely utilized component of comprehensive prostate cancer treatment,” says Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
