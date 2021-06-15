Ellington Residential Mortgage prices common stock offering
Jun. 15, 2021 8:55 AM ETEARNBy: SA News Team
- Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) prices 3.25M common shares at $13.20 per share, which consists of 575,000 shares to be sold by the Company and 2,675,000 shares to be sold by a selling shareholder, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities EARN Holdings L.L.C.
- Underwriters have a 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 common shares.
- Closing date is June 17.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to acquire its targeted assets, working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares in the offering by the selling shareholder.
- In another press release, the company announced estimated book value per common share as of May 31, 2021 was $12.96.
- Shares -5.2% premarket.