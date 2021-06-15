FedEx and Nuro partner on autonomous delivery tests
Jun. 15, 2021 9:24 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)FDX, CMGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Nuro are working together to test autonomous delivery capabilities in Houston, Texas. The testing includes Nuro vehicles makes multiple stops and conducting appointment-based deliveries.
- The pilot is noted to mark Nuro's expansion into parcel logistics and allow FedEx the opportunity to explore various use cases for on-road autonomous vehicle logistics.
- The Nuro pilot is just the latest addition to the FedEx portfolio of autonomous same-day and specialty delivery devices, while Nuro has partnerships running with Domino's Pizza and Kroger.
- Nuro has been developing and testing its self-driving technology for nearly five years, including on-road deployment in multiple cities and industry-first regulatory approvals. The company has established partnerships with leaders in grocery, restaurant, and pharmacy verticals. This collaboration is a major step for Nuro in entering parcel logistics.
- FDX +0.51% premarket to $294.51.
- Nuro is of special interest to Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) shareholders after the company took a stake for an undisclosed amount earlier this year.
- Read more about the FedEx-Nuro partnership.