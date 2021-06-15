FedEx and Nuro partner on autonomous delivery tests

Jun. 15, 2021 9:24 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)FDX, CMGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Nuro autonomous vehicle performing tests in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Nuro are working together to test autonomous delivery capabilities in Houston, Texas. The testing includes Nuro vehicles makes multiple stops and conducting appointment-based deliveries.
  • The pilot is noted to mark Nuro's expansion into parcel logistics and allow FedEx the opportunity to explore various use cases for on-road autonomous vehicle logistics.
  • The Nuro pilot is just the latest addition to the FedEx portfolio of autonomous same-day and specialty delivery devices, while Nuro has partnerships running with Domino's Pizza and Kroger.
  • Nuro has been developing and testing its self-driving technology for nearly five years, including on-road deployment in multiple cities and industry-first regulatory approvals. The company has established partnerships with leaders in grocery, restaurant, and pharmacy verticals. This collaboration is a major step for Nuro in entering parcel logistics.
  • FDX +0.51% premarket to $294.51.
  • Nuro is of special interest to Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) shareholders after the company took a stake for an undisclosed amount earlier this year.
  • Read more about the FedEx-Nuro partnership.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.