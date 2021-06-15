Dragon Victory enters into a binding term sheet for business transformation
Jun. 15, 2021 9:29 AM ETDragon Victory International Limited (LYL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) entered into a binding term sheet in relation to a business transformation transaction and potential investment with Natural Selection Capital, Mr. Ni Ming, LSQ Investment Fund and certain purchasers represented by Elephas Global Master Fund on June 11.
- In consideration to the services rendered by the consultants, the company will issue to Natural and Mr. Ni Ming warrants to purchase 14M and 2M of its newly issued ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share.
- Warrants to be issued to Natural will be divided into four tranches, each with an exercise term of 10 years from the date on which such warrant becomes exercisable.
- For the business transformation, the company will offer and sell an amount of no less than $4M and no less than $3M of its newly issued Ordinary Shares to the 1 Closing Purchaser and the 2 Closing Purchasers, respectively, through private placement.
- Shares trading 2.9% down premarket