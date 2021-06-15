Novavax slips after filing for $500 million at-the-market offering
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has lost ~3.8% in the pre-market after announcing an agreement with B. Riley Securities for at-the-market offerings of $500M of shares of the company’s common stock.
- The company has also terminated a previous sales agreement signed with B. Riley on January 22. After selling ~1.7M shares leading to $451.9M in net proceeds, $42.2M worth of stock was remaining under the previous agreement, Novavax said.
- Yesterday, the company revealed strong efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on a late-stage pivotal trial conducted in the U.S. and Mexico.
- Previously, Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 shot met the primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3% against mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19 in a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the U.K.
- The efficacy in a Phase 2b trial in South Africa was found to be 60% in a study population 94% of whom were HIV-negative.