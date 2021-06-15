ETF inflows of more than $400 billion this year dwarf 2020 levels
Jun. 15, 2021 9:30 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), SPY, IVV, VTIQQQ, SPY, IVV, VTIBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The exchange traded fund market is growing exponentially as more and more investors are pouring in capital to the market space. ETFs have already pulled in over $400B in investor inflows from a year-to-date standpoint which is more then three-fold investors saw through the end of May one year ago at $121.1B.
- There are plenty of ETF issuers in the market, but four that stick out to investors are Vanguard, BlackRock, State Street, and Invesco. These four issuers are the world's largest ETF providers, with a total of 828 different ETFs that investors can choose from.
- So far in 2021, Vanguard has amassed more than $186B in investor inflows, which is more than double the 2020 pace. Vanguard's largest ETF is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).
- BlackRock in 2021 so far has accumulated $104B, which dwarfs their 2020 inflows of $29B over the same time period. The most prominent BlackRock exchange traded fund is the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), which has over $279B in AUM.
- State Street has seen nearly a four-fold of fund flows this year versus 2020 - $41B in 2021 against about $11B a year ago. The largest global ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) comes from State Street.
- Invesco has seen the most significant growth in year-to-date, with inflows up 5-fold in 2021 versus 2020 - to $23.4B from $4.2B. Invesco's most popular exchange traded fund is the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ).
- See below a graphical chart of the four above issuers and their year-to date inflows versus the inflows they received at this point in time in 2020.
Data is per etfdb.com, Seeking Alpha then compiled chart.
- Exchange traded funds continue to see growth in different business areas as market participants continue to demand new and different ETFs that fall anywhere from leveraged ETFs to thematic, ESG, inverse, asset class-specific, and more.
- BlackRock continues to grow as its total ETF assets have surpassed $3T under management.