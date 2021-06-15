Oncotelic closes COVID-19 clinical trial early
Jun. 15, 2021 9:32 AM ETOncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLC)OTLCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB:OTLC) announces that, as of June 11, it has discontinued enrollment in its OT-101 clinical trial in patients with COVID-19.
- The trial completed randomization of 32 out of 36 patients planned, on an intent to treat basis.
- “Due to the continuing rise of more severe variants in Latin America, leading to exhaustion of medical care infrastructure in Latin America, Oncotelic chose to stop enrollment before full enrollment of the 18 patients needed for Part 2 so that we can unblind the trial to determine the role of TGF-beta in the variants currently dominant in Latin America, said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.
- The study is expected to yield significant data associated with a number of biomarkers and immunological parameters resulting from the treatment of COVID-19 patients with OT-101.