Blink Charging deploys EV charging stations at AtlantiCare facilities
Jun. 15, 2021 9:33 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)BLNKBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) deploys ten Blink owned IQ 200 Level 2 EV charging stations at three locations of AtlantiCare Integrated Healthcare System, the largest healthcare organization in Southern New Jersey.
- These charging stations represent AtlantiCare’s first deployment of Blink IQ 200 EV charging stations based on a Blink owned, 5-year agreement with two 5-year extensions.
- These deployments will bring Blink’s total deployments in the Garden State to 81 EV charging stations across 26 locations with, an additional six locations pending installation.
- (BLNK -1.4%)