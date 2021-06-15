Blink Charging deploys EV charging stations at AtlantiCare facilities

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) deploys ten Blink owned IQ 200 Level 2 EV charging stations at three locations of AtlantiCare Integrated Healthcare System, the largest healthcare organization in Southern New Jersey.
  • These charging stations represent AtlantiCare’s first deployment of Blink IQ 200 EV charging stations based on a Blink owned, 5-year agreement with two 5-year extensions.
  • These deployments will bring Blink’s total deployments in the Garden State to 81 EV charging stations across 26 locations with, an additional six locations pending installation.
  • (BLNK -1.4%)
