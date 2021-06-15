MHHC Enterprises announces special stock dividend for shareholders
Jun. 15, 2021 9:34 AM ETMHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MHHC Enterprises (OTCPK:MHHC) Board would like to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support, and resiliency over the past year-and-a-half restructuring period by issuing them a dividend of 10 shares/share.
- So, the restricted common share dividend will be distributed to shareholders on the basis of 10 dividend shares for every 1 share of MHHC Enterprises owned by shareholders of record date as of June 30, 2021.
- Additionally, the team at MHHC has been working diligently to provide its investors with audited financials in an attempt to list on the OTCQB soon.