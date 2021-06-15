Dosing underway in VectivBio's mid-stage apraglutide study in short bowel syndrome

Jun. 15, 2021 9:46 AM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)VECTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • VectivBio Holding (VECT +1.9%) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 STARS Nutrition metabolic balance study evaluating apraglutide in colon-in-continuity (CIC) patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).
  • This Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy of once-weekly apraglutide in increasing intestinal energy absorption in SBS-IF CIC patients.
  • The trial is expected to enroll approximately 10 patients and will measure their calorie absorption at weeks 4 and 48.
  • Secondary endpoints will assess changes in parenteral support volume.
  • The initial readout of 4-week absorption data is expected in H1 2022.
