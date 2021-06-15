Dogness International rallies on expanding sales activities at Petco
Jun. 15, 2021 9:46 AM ETDogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)DOGZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dogness (DOGZ +4.1%) has announced it has delivered more than 3,000 of its 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders in June, with delivery of ~another 1,000 units expected over the next two weeks.
- The delivery of the Dogness 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders is the first Dogness product to enter all of Petco's 1,600 retail stores, with additional availability online on the popular Petco.com e-commerce site.
- "Being able to support the needs of an important customer like Petco underscores our commitment and ability to fulfill large-scale orders on schedule." said Silong Chen, Chairman and CEO of Dogness.