ENDRA Life Sciences names Irina Pestrikova Principal Financial Officer

  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA -4.8%) announces the appointment of Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance and Principal Financial Officer.
  • She will assume all day-to-day responsibilities previously performed by ENDRA's Chief Financial Officer David Wells, who will leave the company effective June 18, 2021 to pursue another opportunity.
  • Pestrikova was a financial analyst at a technology-based services firm supporting the financial reporting needs of small-cap, privately held and publicly traded companies, including ENDRA.
  • Wells will continue to support ENDRA as a consultant through September 2021 to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
