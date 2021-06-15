Globus Maritime takes delivery of Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier
Jun. 15, 2021 11:18 AM ETGlobus Maritime Limited (GLBS)GLBSBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dry bulk shipping company Globus Maritime (GLBS -1.6%) has taken delivery of a 2018-built 'Eco' Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier.
- Built at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China, the new M/V "Diamond Globe" has a carrying capacity of 82,027 DWT and was acquired for $27M.
- The vessel will be chartered to an unrelated third party at a daily rate of $27,250, effective today.
- The charter will have a minimum duration of four months and a maximum duration of six months, generating gross revenue of ~$2.94M and ~$5.45M, respectively, in each case.
- The company is expecting delivery of another Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier during 3Q21.
