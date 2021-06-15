GlaxoSmithKline - iTeos deal intensifies competition in anti-TIGIT space: Piper Sandler
Jun. 15, 2021 9:51 AM ETiTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS)ITOSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS -2.9%) is trading lower after posting a record one-day gain yesterday in reaction to a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to jointly develop and commercialize anti-TIGIT antibody EOS-448.
- In addition to $625M as an upfront payment, iTeos is entitled to ~$1.5B in milestone payments as part of the agreement.
- Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond sees the larger-than-expected upfront payment from Glaxo as a boost for the experimental cancer therapy and notes that the deal could intensify competition for anti-TIGIT drugs.
- A deal on EOS-448 was largely expected Raymond wrote adding “what we didn’t anticipate, however, was the large upfront that brings Pro-forma cash to ~$930M” which according to the analyst validates and accelerates the drug’s early-stage development.
- The analyst has an overweight rating on iTeos with the price target of $50.00 per share implying a premium of ~81.8% to the last close.
- Several other developers of anti-TIGIT agents also traded higher yesterday while Compugen generated takeover speculation.