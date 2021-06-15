Tesla tipped by Mizuho to see 10% global market share in bull case
Jun. 15, 2021 9:57 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor133 Comments
- Mizuho reiterates its Buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after pointing to strong battery electric vehicle sales trends.
- Tesla is noted to be the BEV market share leader globally with ~24% market share in Q1. "Total BEV penetration is at 7.4% in Europe and 6.8% in China, while the U.S. lags at 1.9%. The up and comers still face challenges with VW sales lagging, while GM appears to be getting traction from its ~ $4K HongGuang Mini EV in China," updates analyst Vijay Rakesh and team.
- Mizuho's bullish thesis centers on TSLA gaining further traction in the EV market leaving legacy OEMs and new EV entrants behind with superior battery and AD technology. Tesla is seen achieving over 10% share in the global automotive market if all goes to plan.
- Mizuho's base case price target on Tesla is $820.
- Yesterday, Canaccord Genuity was more cautious on Tesla with a price target cut on concerns on the timing of the 4680 battery.