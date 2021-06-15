Wix buys Modalyst to bring dropshipping to Wix Stores
Jun. 15, 2021 9:58 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)WIXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) acquires marketplace and dropshipping platform Modalyst to connect Wix merchants with a supplier marketplace where they can create business relationships and source millions of products that can be synched directly to their store for online sales and fulfillment.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- The company says that, on average, Wix Stores that add dropshipping products increase average order value by 40% and sales revenue by 79% within the first four months.
- "We're proud to welcome Modalyst to expand the infrastructure of Wix eCommerce," says Arik Perez, Head of Wix eCommerce. "Connecting merchants directly to a full supplier hub allows them to expand their own product offering and helps new businesses establish themselves by connecting with vetted suppliers with access to private labels and dropshipping. This offers merchants a convenient way to sell a large variety of products, test new and trending markets and ultimately expand their reach. Merchants can significantly scale their businesses and in providing them with a native solution, we can help them continue to maximize their store footprint, all in one place from the Wix platform."
- The Modalyst acquisition follows Wix's recent purchase of gift card and loyalty solution provider Rise.ai and the launch of Wix Point of Sale.
- Press release.