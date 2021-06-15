Exxon poised to raise dividend, restore balance sheet, BofA believes
Jun. 15, 2021 9:58 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor118 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.4%) zips higher at the open as Bank of America sees the company "poised for a relative recovery after several years of lagging performance" and raising its dividend before the end of the year.
- "With growth secured at the bottom of the cycle, planned cost reduction and line of sight to achieve its target range for debt by year-end means that by our estimates, Exxon has capacity to resume dividend growth on both an absolute and per share basis while restoring its balance sheet to pre-COVID levels," BofA's Doug Leggate writes.
- With 2021 free cash flow yield of ~10%, BofA believes Exxon can bring net debt to cap back within its 20-25% target range, leaving plenty of room to raise the dividend by Q4.
- Exxon shares have been outperforming Big Oil peers even after losing its board fight with Engine No. 1.