Exxon poised to raise dividend, restore balance sheet, BofA believes

Jun. 15, 2021 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Oil Prices Volatile As Coronavirus Lockdowns Decimate Demand
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images News

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.4%) zips higher at the open as Bank of America sees the company "poised for a relative recovery after several years of lagging performance" and raising its dividend before the end of the year.
  • "With growth secured at the bottom of the cycle, planned cost reduction and line of sight to achieve its target range for debt by year-end means that by our estimates, Exxon has capacity to resume dividend growth on both an absolute and per share basis while restoring its balance sheet to pre-COVID levels," BofA's Doug Leggate writes.
  • With 2021 free cash flow yield of ~10%, BofA believes Exxon can bring net debt to cap back within its 20-25% target range, leaving plenty of room to raise the dividend by Q4.
  • Exxon shares have been outperforming Big Oil peers even after losing its board fight with Engine No. 1.
