Homebuilder confidence slips a little in June as costs rise
Jun. 15, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- June NAHB Housing Market Index: 81 vs. 83 consensus and 83 prior.
- A reading above 80 still indicates strong demand in a housing market with low inventory, the NAHB said.
- Present single-family sales: 86 vs. 88 prior.
- Next 6 months single-family sales: 79 vs 81 prior.
- Prospective buyer traffic: 71 vs. 73 prior
- "Higher costs and declining availability for softwood lumber and other building materials pushed down builder sentiment in June," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke.
- Higher input costs and low inventories have pushed home prices higher and out of reach of some prospective homebuyers.
- "While builders have adopted a variety of business strategies including price escalation clauses to deal with scarce building materials, labor and lots, unavoidable increases for new home prices are pushing some buyers to the sidelines," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.