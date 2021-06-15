FOBI prices 5.6M units in overnight marketed private placement of units
Jun. 15, 2021 10:02 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FOBI AI (OTCQB:FOBIF -5.8%) priced its earlier announced overnight marketed offering of units; offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable best efforts agency basis for the issuance of 5.6M units at $1.25/unit for gross proceeds of $7M.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $1.60 for two years from issuance date.
- Underwriters granted the option to purchase up to an additional 15% of units.
- Proceeds will be used for general and corporate working capital purposes, as well as M&A initiatives.
- Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 30.