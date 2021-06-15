QAD partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions Mexico
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) inks an agreement with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions Mexico to sell QAD Adaptive ERP and other QAD solutions in Mexico.
- “VIAS has a vast portfolio of technology solutions and resources across many countries with engineering and technical capabilities across multiple industries,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “VIAS' expansion into Mexico combined with its manufacturing expertise shows the company’s foresight and focus on the type of digital transformation in which QAD Adaptive ERP can play a valuable role. We will leverage their experience with our solutions to help manufacturers build value with QAD Adaptive ERP in the cloud.”
