Kazia enters clinical collaboration with Cornell University for mid-stage glioblastoma trial
Jun. 15, 2021 10:25 AM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)KZIABy: SA News Team6 Comments
- Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA +1.5%) has entered a collaboration with Cornell University in the United States, to launch a phase II clinical study investigating the use of the company's paxalisib in combination with ketogenesis, for glioblastoma.
- This study will comprise two arms: The first will include patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma who have unmethylated MGMT promotor status, while the second arm will have patients with recurrent disease, who have progressed after taking standard-of-care therapy.
- An initial cohort of about sixteen patients will be recruited to each arm.
- The primary endpoint will be progression-free survival at six months (PFS6), and the study is expected to take about two years to complete..
- The company also highlighted that recruitment to the study is expected to commence by the end of the year.