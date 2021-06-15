Motorcar Parts of America tipped by B Riley to boost market share
Jun. 15, 2021 10:29 AM ETMotorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and lifts its to $29 from $28 after the company's earnings report yesterday.
- Analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan says the company is well positioned to increase its market share of rotating electrical products and grow its new brake-related products and nascent testing/diagnostics categories. The auto part supplier is also expected to increase its margin profile with sales volume improving.
- Motorcar Parts of America topped FQ4 estimates yesterday, but missed gross margin expectations.
- During the earnings call, execs with Motorcar Parts of America said they expect margin pressure to decrease in the first half of the new fiscal year.
