Motorcar Parts of America tipped by B Riley to boost market share

Jun. 15, 2021 10:29 AM ETMotorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Car parts, spares and accesoires. Auto service and car repair workshop concept.
Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and lifts its to $29 from $28 after the company's earnings report yesterday.
  • Analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan says the company is well positioned to increase its market share of rotating electrical products and grow its new brake-related products and nascent testing/diagnostics categories. The auto part supplier is also expected to increase its margin profile with sales volume improving.
  • Motorcar Parts of America topped FQ4 estimates yesterday, but missed gross margin expectations.
  • During the earnings call, execs with Motorcar Parts of America said they expect margin pressure to decrease in the first half of the new fiscal year.
  • MPAA earnings call transcript.
