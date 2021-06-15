AIStorm and Knowles sign agreement to collaborate on audio solutions for the edge

Jun. 15, 2021 10:32 AM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)KNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AIStorm has announced its development partnership with Knowles (KN -0.3%) which will focus on achieving the lowest-power, highest-performance audio solutions available to enable emerging features.
  • AIStorm’s patented analog and mixed-signal IP, combined with Knowles’ state-of-the-art audio signal processing technology, will bring enhanced audio features and power savings to mobile, true wireless stereo earbuds, and IoT devices.
  • “AIStorm and Knowles have come together to push the state of the art in audio processing technology by using AIStorm’s IP,” said Raj Senguttuvan, strategic marketing director at Knowles.
