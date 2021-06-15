JanOne adds Nicholas Goeders to scientific advisory board
- JanOne (JAN +4.1%) announces the appointment of Nicholas Goeders to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
- Goeders is considered one of the world's leaders on the role of stress in drug addiction, and is a professor and head of the Department of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Neuroscience at Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Sciences Center Shreveport.
- "We are excited to welcome Dr. Goeders to our SAB at this important stage in our Company's history as we advance our treatment for PAD into Phase 2b clinical trials," CEO Tony Isaac said.