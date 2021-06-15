Cerberus Cyber Sentinel acquires Ground Control IT
Jun. 15, 2021 11:02 AM ETCerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)CISOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
Security services company Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTCPK:CISO) has acquired Arizona-based managed security services provider Ground Control IT.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ground Control President Ryan Greyslak will assume the role of Vice President, Managed Services, for Cerberus Sentinel.
Cerberus Sentinel CEO and founder David Jemmett commented, "Ground Control offered us an attractive model for managed security services and consulting services. They will help us meet the expanding security needs of our clients in the western U.S."
- Press Release.