  • Calling Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) "a powerhouse of clinical and commercial excellence," H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King is initiating shares of the biotech with a buy rating and a $47 price target (upside of ~107%).
  • Analyst Michael King highlighted the company's product development and commercial execution, citing Cabometyx (cabozanitib) for renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • He says Exelixis has more than 50 trials ongoing to expand the Cabometyx franchise.
  • Exelixis reported Cabometyx revenue of $741.6M for 2020.
  • Exelixis shares are down 0.2% to $22.72 in morning trading.
