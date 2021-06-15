'Powerhouse' Exelixis initiated as a buy at H.C. Wainwright; sees 107% upside
Jun. 15, 2021 10:56 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)EXELBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Calling Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) "a powerhouse of clinical and commercial excellence," H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King is initiating shares of the biotech with a buy rating and a $47 price target (upside of ~107%).
- Analyst Michael King highlighted the company's product development and commercial execution, citing Cabometyx (cabozanitib) for renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.
- He says Exelixis has more than 50 trials ongoing to expand the Cabometyx franchise.
- Exelixis reported Cabometyx revenue of $741.6M for 2020.
- Exelixis shares are down 0.2% to $22.72 in morning trading.