Terra Tech to monetize its investment in Hydrofarm leading to $40M in gross proceeds

Jun. 15, 2021 10:52 AM ETUnrivaled Brands, Inc. (UNRV)UNRVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC +2.7%) entered into an agreement to monetize its investment in Hydrofarm leading to gross proceeds in excess of $40M+.
  • Originally, the company made a $5M investment in Hydrofarm in November 2018.
  • "As announced last week, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell our non-operating N. 4th Street property in Las Vegas, which resulted in a $900k improvement to our balance sheet and alleviated numerous costs associated with its ownership," CEO Frank Knuettel commented.
  • With this sale, the company would have added ~$41M to its balance sheet in just the last month, without dilution; also, it has a note receivable and puttable equity of ~$13M associated with the sale of two dispensaries in Nevada in early 2020.
  • In the upcoming twelve months, the company expects to be able to monetize the note receivable and the puttable equity.
  • Expected transaction closure to acquire Unrivaled is on or about July 1, closing of the transaction to acquire SilverStreak Solutions in late Q3 / early Q4, future potential acquisitions, and organic growth from existing assets.
