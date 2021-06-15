GoHealth amends credit agreement, lowers the interest rate to 4%
Jun. 15, 2021
- GoHealth (GOCO -0.4%) had refinanced $296M of its outstanding term loan.
- The company has amended credit facility by lowering the interest rate to 4% and annual borrowing costs by over $7M.
- Travis Matthiesen, GoHealth's CFO said, "As the leading Medicare marketplace, we enjoy strong access to favorable debt financing to fund our growth and seasonal working capital requirements. We remain bullish on our long-term growth prospects in a buoyant Medicare market and are tracking well toward another year of high-quality growth as we ramp our 2021 investments into this year's Annual Enrollment Period."
- Press release