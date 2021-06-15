Charlotte's Web names new finance chief
- Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF -2.6%) announces Wessel Booysen has joined the company as CFO.
- Mr. Booysen is a top-tier executive with more than a decade of global executive leadership in finance, international expansion and strategic M&A at Molson Coors Beverage Company.
- "Wes brings a skill set and leadership style well-suited for our international expansion initiatives and visionary culture. He has an exceptional record for building and developing high performance teams with high engagement on an international basis. Wes's background in the internationally regulated alcoholic beverage business is highly applicable to our sector. His technical acumen and financial planning & reporting experience will also be instrumental in our forward expansion plans." said Deanie Elsner, CEO.