OMNIQ to deploy Q Shield AI-based VRS solution across Watkinsville, Georgia

  • OMNIQ (OTCQB:OMQS) has entered into a three-year revenue sharing agreement with the City of Watkinsville Georgia.
  • As per the agreement, OMNIQ will deploy its Q Shield Vehicle Recognition and cloud based citation management platform to improve the law enforcement operations across the city, providing alerts and notifications to help the city’s Police Department identify vehicles and vehicle license plates that are related to a criminal investigation.
  • Recently, omniQ secured contract to deploy AI based technology at Philadelphia International Airport.
