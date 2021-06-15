Charlotte's Web names Wes Booysen as CFO

Jun. 15, 2021 11:02 AM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF)CWBHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF -2.6%) has appointed Wessel Booysen as Chief Financial Officer, to succeed CFO Russ Hammer, who will retire in August at his two-year anniversary with Charlotte's Web.
  • Mr. Hammer will assist Mr. Booysen in a planned two-month transition, serving as Senior Executive Advisor to the CFO during the transition period.
  • Mr. Booysen is a top-tier executive with more than a decade of global executive leadership in finance, international expansion and strategic M&A at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Molson Coors Beverage in Melbourne, Australia.
