Charlotte's Web names Wes Booysen as CFO
Jun. 15, 2021 Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF)
- Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF -2.6%) has appointed Wessel Booysen as Chief Financial Officer, to succeed CFO Russ Hammer, who will retire in August at his two-year anniversary with Charlotte's Web.
- Mr. Hammer will assist Mr. Booysen in a planned two-month transition, serving as Senior Executive Advisor to the CFO during the transition period.
- Mr. Booysen is a top-tier executive with more than a decade of global executive leadership in finance, international expansion and strategic M&A at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Molson Coors Beverage in Melbourne, Australia.