GM-backed Cruise has $10B war chest to develop driverless cars, plans 'ambitious scaling' after 2023 launch
Jun. 15, 2021
- Commenting on a $5B credit line it secured with General Motors Financial to build its self-driving car, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said Tuesday that the company now has a war chest of $10B.
- Speaking to CNBC, Ammann also confirmed the company was eying a potential launch in early 2023, with "ambitious scaling plans" to expand from there.
- The company noted that it will begin operations in San Francisco, where it has done most of its test driving. From there, it will roll out to other markets.
- Cruise's Origin, an all-electric self-driving car developed as part of a partnership between GM (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC), is designed for delivery and ridesharing. It began preproduction last year.