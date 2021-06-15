GM-backed Cruise has $10B war chest to develop driverless cars, plans 'ambitious scaling' after 2023 launch

Jun. 15, 2021

Self-driving Chevrolet Bolt by Cruise Automation undergoing testing in San Francisco. The vehicle is equipped with numerous Velodyne LiDAR sensors
Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Commenting on a $5B credit line it secured with General Motors Financial to build its self-driving car, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said Tuesday that the company now has a war chest of $10B.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Ammann also confirmed the company was eying a potential launch in early 2023, with "ambitious scaling plans" to expand from there.
  • The company noted that it will begin operations in San Francisco, where it has done most of its test driving. From there, it will roll out to other markets.
  • Cruise's Origin, an all-electric self-driving car developed as part of a partnership between GM (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC), is designed for delivery and ridesharing. It began preproduction last year.
