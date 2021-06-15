Coupang preps for growth in new international markets

  • Coupang (CPNG -0.4%) is starting to recruit employees as it prepares for its push into Japan and Singapore.
  • The company is already offering its delivery service in Tokyo as a pilot project, but is reported to have bigger goals in mind. Sources say expansion into Malaysia is on Coupang's radar after Japan and Singapore.
  • Looking ahead, international markets are seen as key for the e-commerce retailer if it hopes to keep up a strong growth rate.
  • Japan-based SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) owns about 33% of Coupang through its Vision Fund.
  • Coupang still trades above its IPO pricing level of $35, but is down sharply from its high mark. Coupang trades 6.48% lower than the 50-day moving average.
