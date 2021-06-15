OpGen gains on insider buying
Jun. 15, 2021 11:26 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)OPGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The precision medicine company OpGen (OPGN +4.2%) appears to be on track to end its three-day losing streak after the company revealed insider transactions by its chief executive officer Oliver Schacht and chief operating officer Johannes Bacher.
- Per the SEC filings submitted yesterday, Schacht and Bacher have bought ~$44.7K and ~$45.5K worth of shares, respectively in a series of transactions dated June 10.
- As the pandemic impact on the global economy wanes, “we believe our balanced product portfolio and long-term pipeline growth initiatives give us the ability to maintain momentum throughout 2021,” noted Schacht with the company’s recent earnings release.
- As shown in the graph, OpGen shares have well underperformed the broader market over the past 12-month period. However, the Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the stock with the average price target of $5.50 per share indicating an upside of ~158.2% to the last close.